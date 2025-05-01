  • Home Home

Gardener captures incredible video of wild visitor making unexpected pit stop: 'Incredible camouflage'

"Just think of your concrete post as a modern day standing stone."

by Yei Ling Ma
Photo Credit: iStock

Excited by a new moth visitor in her garden, U.K.-based moth enthusiast Katie Andrews (@garden.of.moths) shared a close-up video on Instagram of her visitor's exquisite pattern. The video has since garnered nearly 8,000 views on the platform. 

"Oak beauty," she wrote. "Another moth with incredible camouflage for lichen (another reason why I haven't knocked down this awful concrete pole in my garden!)"

Oak beauty — a moth commonly found in England and Wales, according to Butterfly Conservation — is a fascinating example of how certain wildlife species have evolved and adapted to their surroundings to increase their chances of survival. As Andrews pointed out, the moth's wings have a fuzzy bark pattern that allows the insect to blend in with the lichen found on tree bark and other old structures. 

Moths, like butterflies, are important pollinators that help plants — including food crops — reproduce and survive. In fact, one-third of all the food that we eat can be traced back to a pollinator. And moths' fuzzy bodies allow more pollen to stick to them, increasing the chances of cross-pollination. 

Unlike butterflies, though, most moths operate at night, visiting heavily fragrant pale or white flowers that reflect the moonlight. Research suggests that moths are "more efficient pollinators than species that are active during the day," perhaps because moths have a shorter amount of time to feed on and visit flowers than daytime species, according to The Conversation

You can attract these beautiful pollinators to your garden by rewilding your yard with more native plant species local to your region. Wild Ones has an interactive tool that helps you figure out what ecoregion your home is in and the keystone native plants that support your local ecosystem.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

If you prefer more of a kept lawn but still want to open your yard to pollinator friends, you can also work native plants into your landscaping, even in small amounts.

Similarly, a natural lawn, consisting of slow-growing and pollinator-friendly plants, can save you money and time on lawn maintenance. Low-maintenance lawn options such as buffalo grass or clover tend to require less water than most lawns, which could save you up to $225 per year on your water bills. 

Homeowners who have undergone lawn transformations report feeling proud of their work and surprised at how easy it was to convert a portion of their yards into a vibrant and beautiful haven for birds, butterflies, and bees.    

"Beautiful video, the detail you've captured is gorgeous," one Instagram user wrote. 

"So beautiful," another commenter agreed. 

"Just think of your concrete post as a modern day standing stone … a slimmer version," one user suggested. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less

