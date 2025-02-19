Homeowners can get paid $8,000 for a unbelievably-efficient HVAC system — cash in before the rebates are gone for good

"For people using propane, the cost savings can be dramatic."

North Carolina launched an energy-saving program with over $208 million in homeowner rebates.

As WRAL News reported, the program offers thousands of dollars in savings for homeowners who install heat pumps and make other sustainable upgrades.

Heat pumps for space heating and cooling are eligible for the biggest rebates of up to $8,000. Other rebate-eligible projects include heat pump water heaters, electrical wiring, insulation, electric stoves, and ventilation.

Not only do these rebates help people save money, but they also reduce air pollution and improve public health.



Heat pumps have been trending based on HVAC expert recommendations and honest customer reviews. Modern heat pumps surpass traditional heating and cooling systems and perform well during extreme weather.

The Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimated that 62-95% of American households would see their energy bills drop by using a heat pump.

According to local HVAC experts in North Carolina, heat pumps can operate in temperatures as cold as negative 24 degrees Fahrenheit and pair with solar power to eliminate the need for backup heat during power outages.

North Carolinians can take advantage of rebates for heat pumps and other energy-efficient upgrades by applying on the Energy Saver NC website. The process begins by confirming your income qualification and then getting a free home assessment and finding a contractor to do the work.

A helpful resource in this process is Energy Sage's Heat Pump Marketplace, which allows you to search by ZIP code for trusted, local heat pump installers. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the marketplace aims to make clean energy home solutions accessible and affordable for everyone.

With the current administration's flurry of anti-climate executive orders, it may be necessary to act soon to take advantage of government rebates like this one in North Carolina and obtain upgrades that can also save money in the long run. For months, there has been concern that the Trump Administration will eliminate clean energy subsidies for homeowners.

However, major changes to the tax credits and rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act would require an act of Congress, which has yet to happen.

In North Carolina, the Department of Environmental Quality established a partnership to train contractors and streamline the rebate process to proactively overcome availability issues and delays.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy, the local energy provider in the area, is offering additional rebates, such as $150 to upgrade an existing heat pump.

A project manager at Blanton's Heating & Air, which serves the Raleigh and Fayetteville areas, shared, "We're hearing more customers ask about heat pumps because they're environmentally friendly and can save money. For people using propane, the cost savings can be dramatic."

