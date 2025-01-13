Heat pump users share honest reviews after homeowner considers upgrading: 'My all-electric setup saved me $500 last year'

Heat pumps have been making waves in the heating and cooling sector because they offer an all-in-one solution to keeping homes at optimum temperature while also being much better for the environment than traditional systems.

A homeowner got a wealth of advice from heat pump users after reaching out on Reddit to ask, "Are heat pumps worth the cost?" The homeowner shared that they live in Vancouver, Canada, but their concerns, including cost of installment, sources of electricity, and energy bills costs, could be applied to people living anywhere.

Many people responded that they loved their heat pumps and they had been a great solution to heating and cooling their home. "My all-electric setup saved me $500 in heating and hot water compared to what I paid in gas last year," one commenter wrote.

Heat pumps work by using electricity to transfer heat from a cool place to a warm space, which makes the cool space cooler and heats the warm space. This means that a heat pump can be used to keep your home toasty during the winter and cool it down when outside temperatures get too hot.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

In addition to being an all-in-one solution to keeping your home comfortable, they are also much more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems which slashes those energy bills and saves people money. According to Carbon Switch, installing a heat pump could save the average homeowner $557 per year on their utility bill.

Additionally, heat pumps can help reduce the amount of dirty energy required to keep your home comfortable, reducing it to zero if the heat pump is run on electricity generated by renewable energy such as solar.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Taking advantage of EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find deals on heat pumps in your area and connect you with trusted installers. There are also incentives and tax rebates available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act to help reduce the cost of upgrading your home.

At present, a federal tax credit of up to 30% on the total cost of buying and installing a heat pump is available. However, this could change as President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to repeal the act, although this would likely require an act of Congress, as reported by Reuters.

"Biggest plus personally...air conditioning in the summer. Huge. Game changer and the heat pump sips electric when cooling," a fellow Vancouver resident replied to the OP.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.











