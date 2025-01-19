HVAC expert gives honest breakdown of hidden heat pump costs — here's what to know before upgrading

"There are some things that you need to be aware of."

Heat pumps have been growing in popularity, thanks to their efficiency and environmental benefits, but some people have wondered if they're too good to be true, especially when it comes to potential hidden costs. However, experts are answering everyone's questions and making the costs — and benefits — clear.

The scoop

Heat pumps generally require an upfront investment of $4,000 to $8,000, before tax credits and rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act, but consumers are rightfully concerned about additional financial output after making the switch. "There's really no hidden cost. But there are some things that you need to be aware of," Brooke Greenwood, director of product management for the heat pump manufacturer Carrier, told CNET.

One potential area of concern is whether or not the duct work in your house is compatible with a heat pump. Greenwood assures, "Heat pumps will use the existing ductwork and just replace your air conditioning unit," with a few exceptions, particularly in older homes in the Northeast and South. But newer ductwork can handle the change, and if your home has no ducts, there are ductless heat pumps on the market.

Another key issue is your home's electrical system, which Greenwood said can be required when switching from a gas to electrical HVAC system. And then there is the added cost of running your heating and cooling on electricity, which you will have to account for when making your plans.



How it's working

Heat pumps work by moving hot and cold air around, making them an effective all-in-one system, versus having separate heating and cooling systems. And while there is understandable worry about your energy bill, the U.S. Department of Energy reports that a heat pump can reduce your electricity use for heating by 75%, as well as dehumidify better than standard air conditioning, resulting in greater cooling efficiency during the summer. And according to Carbon Switch, installing a heat pump could save the average homeowner $557 per year on their utility bill.

Finding the right heat pump for your needs can be tricky, but EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find deals and connect you with trusted installers and contractors who can help make the process as straightforward as possible.

The Inflation Reduction Act also offers rebates and tax incentives to offset the upfront costs, but if you're interested in pursuing those, it would be best to act on them sooner than later. President-elect Donald Trump has stated he wants to repeal the act and its benefits, per Reuters, though such an action would require an act of Congress.

And savings aside, using less energy, especially less of the dirty energy commonly used by gas-powered HVAC units, helps limit pollution and planet-warming gases, which contribute to our changing climate.

What people are saying

"[Heat pumps] really are technological advancements, and they perform better, which is why you're seeing a lot more of them," Greenwood told CNET.

Ari Matusiak, chief executive of Rewiring America, noted the popularity as well, telling The New York Times last year, "There were more heat pumps sold last year than fossil-fuel furnaces, for the second year in a row," he said.

