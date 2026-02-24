  • Home Home

Gardener reveals simple hack using old cardboard boxes: 'You'll love it'

"Third year of doing it."

by Cassidy Lovell
One gardener on TikTok is sharing how to start a no-till garden with just cardboard and compost.

Photo Credit: iStock

This gardening method can save you time and money. 

TikToker and gardener Kylie (@kyliesgarden) decided to try out a new gardening method, and she shared the first step on her TikTok.

"POV: you decide to skip the raised beds this year and try a no-till garden with recycled cardboard & compost," she wrote. 

@kyliesgarden

Follow along to see our progress! Fence coming soon lol

♬ Morning Happy Melody - Donguri

Rather than a raised bed with a bottom, Kylie is using a layer of cardboard directly over the dirt as a base for the garden bed. Cardboard suffocates weeds, retains soil moisture, and adds nutrients to the compost as it breaks down. 

Cardboard is a much better barrier option than the common alternative: landscaping fabric. Landscaping fabric is a petroleum-based layer of plastic often used to suppress weeds in the garden. The plastic fabric isn't the best at keeping weeds at bay, though, and can even make weed removal more difficult in the long run.

Cardboard is the cheaper, more environmentally-friendly option for your garden. Kylie's cardboard no-till trick can make the initial setup and future maintenance easier, and even offer additional benefits to you beyond the garden bed.

Gardening is great for both your physical and mental health. Gardening is a form of moderate exercise, and people who garden regularly are less likely to develop diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Spending time in the garden can also lower levels of stress and improve sleep and memory.

Whether you're keeping it simple with a countertop herb garden or turning your entire backyard into a native plant garden, gardening is a fun, healthy hobby to try.

Commenters were excited to see how Kylie's garden transforms. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"That's a giant space for growing," one user pointed out. "[Fun]."

"Third year of doing it," another commenter said. "Love it produces great and don't have to fight weeds all year."

"You'll love it," a third viewer assured.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider