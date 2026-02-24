Gardener reveals simple hack using old cardboard boxes: 'You'll love it'

"Third year of doing it."

This gardening method can save you time and money.

TikToker and gardener Kylie (@kyliesgarden) decided to try out a new gardening method, and she shared the first step on her TikTok.

"POV: you decide to skip the raised beds this year and try a no-till garden with recycled cardboard & compost," she wrote.

@kyliesgarden

Rather than a raised bed with a bottom, Kylie is using a layer of cardboard directly over the dirt as a base for the garden bed. Cardboard suffocates weeds, retains soil moisture, and adds nutrients to the compost as it breaks down.

Cardboard is a much better barrier option than the common alternative: landscaping fabric. Landscaping fabric is a petroleum-based layer of plastic often used to suppress weeds in the garden. The plastic fabric isn't the best at keeping weeds at bay, though, and can even make weed removal more difficult in the long run.

Cardboard is the cheaper, more environmentally-friendly option for your garden. Kylie's cardboard no-till trick can make the initial setup and future maintenance easier, and even offer additional benefits to you beyond the garden bed.

Gardening is great for both your physical and mental health. Gardening is a form of moderate exercise, and people who garden regularly are less likely to develop diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Spending time in the garden can also lower levels of stress and improve sleep and memory.

Whether you're keeping it simple with a countertop herb garden or turning your entire backyard into a native plant garden, gardening is a fun, healthy hobby to try.

Commenters were excited to see how Kylie's garden transforms.

"That's a giant space for growing," one user pointed out. "[Fun]."

"Third year of doing it," another commenter said. "Love it produces great and don't have to fight weeds all year."

"You'll love it," a third viewer assured.

