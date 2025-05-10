Gardener shares ancient method to build low-maintenance garden beds from scratch: 'Love the result'

"Great idea! Need to try this."

This no-dig gardening method will turn a boring lawn into a blooming garden bed.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Beth (@bethsabode) shared her process of using rubbish to create a thriving spot for plants.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here are Beth's five steps to a no-dig garden bed:

Lay down pieces of cardboard or newspaper for the base layer. Avoid plastic landscaping fabric — it's ineffective and difficult to remove. Add compost or nutrient-rich soil. While you can buy compost, some cities offer free compost, or you can always make your own with food scraps. Wait a few weeks, then plant. Select plants native to your area, as they're low-maintenance and better for the environment than their non-native counterparts. Add a border. A border can help contain runaway plants and soil from seeping into the rest of your yard, and offers aesthetic value. Enjoy. A native plant garden boasts a ton of benefits, with Beth noting that they help provide nutritious soil, require little maintenance, and promote biodiversity.

How it's working

Traditional grass lawns are more work than they seem. They require a lot of time, maintenance, and money, and they're not great for the environment, either.

Caring for a grass lawn "can take 24 times more time than a native garden," according to The Plant Native.

Native plant gardens and lawns, however, are fairly low-cost and low-maintenance — no need for constant mowing, fertilizing, weeding, or watering. For the most part, they'll thrive all on their own.

And while grass lawns are practically biological dead zones, dedicating even a small section of your lawn to native plants can boost biodiversity and help support pollinators.

Growing your own food rather than just flowers could also deliver fresh fruits, veggies, and herbs that are ripe and ready from your own backyard.

Gardening is also great for your health. People who regularly garden are happier and report lower levels of stress and depression. They're physically healthier, too, and are at a lower risk for diseases like dementia and diabetes.

What people are saying

Commenters loved how easy it was to transform their plain old grass into a biodiverse garden bed.

"Great idea! Need to try this," one user said.

"Love the result," another commenter wrote.

