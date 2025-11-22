Passerby thrilled after taking closer look at item neighbors left out on curb: 'Lucky find'

A Reddit user stumbled across an incredible find while walking past a house in their neighborhood.

"3AM curb find. Old house on my street chucked out a rocking chair. Turns out it's a mid century Nichols & Stone," the post reads, showing an old vintage chair that someone just left out to be thrown away and potentially left in a landfill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Nichols & Stone has a long history as a furniture manufacturer, so any authentic items made by the company are considered rare and of high value. It's so rare that it can sell for hundreds online, so this user was quite lucky to find someone who didn't want it.

"Lucky find! It's beautiful!" one user commented under the post.

"Nice. Very very nice," wrote another.

However, you don't have to be lucky to find valuable items like this, as the recent rise of thrifting has helped people discover high-end items at bargain prices.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

You can find steals like expensive older gaming consoles for only $42, $1,500 clothing for as little as $40, and even treasures you didn't pay for as special surprises.

Shopping at thrift stores or stumbling upon curbside treasures not only saves money but also helps prevent perfectly good items from being wasted, ensuring that both your wallet and the environment are protected.

"Love that you picked out of the disposables. Far superior to IKEA There are a plethora of quality pieces to be found all over even if you have to pay a bit for it Yeah I take peeps garbage too Sustainably sourced necessities rock," another user wrote under the post.

One man's trash is another man's treasure, as they say, and finding curbside treasures can keep that trash from ending up somewhere it shouldn't while also contributing to a circular economy, making sure that nothing goes to waste and can be reused again and again.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.