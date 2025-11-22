  • Home Home

Passerby thrilled after taking closer look at item neighbors left out on curb: 'Lucky find'

"Very very nice."

by James Anthony Bell III
One lucky Redditor found a valuable rocking chair by Nichols & Stone, and you can discover curbside treasures too.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user stumbled across an incredible find while walking past a house in their neighborhood. 

"3AM curb find. Old house on my street chucked out a rocking chair. Turns out it's a mid century Nichols & Stone," the post reads, showing an old vintage chair that someone just left out to be thrown away and potentially left in a landfill.  

One lucky Redditor found a valuable rocking chair by Nichols & Stone, and you can discover curbside treasures too.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One lucky Redditor found a valuable rocking chair by Nichols & Stone, and you can discover curbside treasures too.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Nichols & Stone has a long history as a furniture manufacturer, so any authentic items made by the company are considered rare and of high value. It's so rare that it can sell for hundreds online, so this user was quite lucky to find someone who didn't want it. 

"Lucky find! It's beautiful!" one user commented under the post. 

"Nice. Very very nice," wrote another. 

However, you don't have to be lucky to find valuable items like this, as the recent rise of thrifting has helped people discover high-end items at bargain prices. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed

The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over.

With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery.

Learn more

You can find steals like expensive older gaming consoles for only $42, $1,500 clothing for as little as $40, and even treasures you didn't pay for as special surprises. 

Shopping at thrift stores or stumbling upon curbside treasures not only saves money but also helps prevent perfectly good items from being wasted, ensuring that both your wallet and the environment are protected. 

"Love that you picked out of the disposables. Far superior to IKEA There are a plethora of quality pieces to be found all over even if you have to pay a bit for it Yeah I take peeps garbage too Sustainably sourced necessities rock," another user wrote under the post. 

One man's trash is another man's treasure, as they say, and finding curbside treasures can keep that trash from ending up somewhere it shouldn't while also contributing to a circular economy, making sure that nothing goes to waste and can be reused again and again.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x