Shopper thrilled after finding valuable Nintendo score for cheap at thrift store: 'I just about teleported to the checkout'

Thrift shopping is a popular way to find unique outfits and home decor all at great prices.

One Reddit user's thrifting score highlighted just how broad secondhand shopping can be, with a crazy deal they found on video games.

The user shared their post on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, including photos of their purchase of a Nintendo DS equipped with tons of games.

"I got this videogame bundle for $42.64," the user stated. "It was behind the counter and I asked to see it and as soon as I saw the price I just about teleported to the checkout lol."

You never know what you might find once you enter a thrift store. Some other lucky shoppers have scored wild finds, like one person who found a bartending recipe book that had a $100 bill inside it. Another person scored an awesome frame, and found euros from 1904 inside it — a secret piece of history and a new piece for their home, all for only $5.

On top of the great prices and items, thrift shopping helps keep items out of the landfill, limiting waste in the world and giving objects and garments new life.

Fellow thrifters shared their excitement for the Nintendo find, focusing on how nostalgic the purchase was.

"I don't remember donating my childhood DS!! … I hope you enjoy the absolute hell out of your new prized possession!" one person commented.

Another user added, "I'd be flipping out and would never stop lol."

Others focused on how rare some of the games in the haul were, with one person saying, "Professor Layton! Those two games are worth 4x what you paid! Great finds."

To keep thrift stores exciting and prevent your unused items from going to waste, you can donate your old goods. Some shops will even give you cash for your unused clothes or other items, keeping the planet clean and your wallet happy.

