Shopper thrilled after peeking inside box found at thrift store: 'Absolutely stoked'

If you're someone who loves timeless pieces and one-of-a-kind antiques, thrifting is a great hobby to take up. Not only is it sustainable and easy on the wallet, but it can also feel like winning the lottery — like it did for one Reddit user who shared their special find of a 1980s Pyrex three-piece glass set.

The lucky find, which left the user "absolutely stoked," gained attention online for Pyrex's durable composition — a version the company Corning Inc. no longer sells in the United States. The new Pyrex now uses soda-lime tempered glass, which is more prone to shattering.

The older version is made of borosilicate glass — a heat-resistant material that withstands sudden temperature changes. Thanks to its strong durability, the glassware is much more sustainable. It is 100% recyclable, emits fewer polluting gases during manufacturing, and lasts far longer. One user even commented that they still have their Pyrex glassware from 1992.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even if you're not into glassware, thrifting unlocks the potential to discover all kinds of unique artifacts. Unlike shopping fast fashion, thrifting helps divert waste from landfills. Goodwill, a secondhand thrift store with an online shop as well, reported an 88% waste-to-landfill diversion rate — that's 21 million kilograms (over 46 million pounds) diverted annually.

In addition to reducing waste, thrifting cuts down on the manufacturing of new products. According to a study by ThredUp, secondhand shopping can reduce your environmental footprint by 82%. This includes — but is not limited to — the raw materials, water, and energy required to produce each item.

Whether it is clothing or discontinued glassware sets, thrifting is equally environmental as it is chic.

Fellow thrifties flooded the comments. "I use mine almost every day!" one commenter wrote.

Another commenter noted their cost-saving experience: "I found the big one for like $4 one time, I have my eye out for the smaller ones."

