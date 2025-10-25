Passerby thrilled after finding unique item for free on curb: 'Lucky you'

"I've been wanting one of those."

The saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure" proved true for a fortunate bystander who made a stunning discovery on the side of a road.

Posting in the subreddit r/Curbfind, the OP shared images of an old-fashioned trunk that someone had left on a curbside near their neighborhood park.

The old brown trunk was in good condition with a beautiful gray-patterned lining.

"It's really clean despite being found on the street," the OP wrote in the comments after fellow Redditors pointed out that both the lining and leather handles almost looked new.

Finding items curbside is a great way to score unusual items for free. Many people discard furniture, electronics, and other household goods that are still in great condition because they no longer need them. Giving these items a new home provides people with opportunities to save money on much-needed items or start an upcycling project.

Collecting curbside items also helps promote sustainability by reducing waste and encouraging reuse, contributing to a circular economy. Reducing waste is vital for protecting the environment by conserving natural resources, saving energy, and preventing pollution. It also helps reduce the amount that municipalities spend on disposal costs and the need for landfills.

There are many other ways to shop sustainably and reduce expenses. Many areas have "buy nothing" groups on social media platforms where people advertise items that are available for free. Thrift stores are also a great option for acquiring a range of items at significantly reduced costs, saving you money while contributing to a cleaner and greener planet.

Commenters on this post were in awe of the OP's lucky find.

One wrote, "Lucky you!! Can't wait to get one."

Another added, "Lucky, I've been wanting one of those for the foot of my bed for ages."

