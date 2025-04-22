Homeowner grows concerned after potentially sabotaging big backyard project: 'Is this going to be a problem?'

Have you ever committed to a laborious, demanding task only to realize after finishing that you did it all wrong and have to start over? That was the creeping fear a Reddit user faced when they sought advice on some trees they'd recently planted in the r/gardening subreddit.

They titled their post "Help! Newly planted trees question" and detailed a potentially grave error they may have made.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Hi all, I recently planted some emerald green arborvitae. I am concerned I may have made a mistake," the original poster wrote. "I backfilled them with all mulch and not native soil. The only soil is what was transplanted from the container. Is this going to be a problem?"

The OP also included three images of the trees in question. There are 12 trees in total, all lined up along the white vinyl fence bordering the OP's backyard.

Clearly, this job was a ton of work. Digging up each tree and replanting it with the proper soil sounds like a nightmare — a nightmare that could have been avoided if the OP had opted for native soil instead of using mulch volcanoes around the bases of the trees.

Mulch volcanoes are a waste of money for homeowners because they do not help trees thrive. In fact, they can kill trees and damage the larger ecosystem they are part of. Homeowners can save both time and money by using natural lawn elements and native plants.

Natural lawns utilize native plants to boost the local ecosystem and reduce both your lawn care costs and maintenance needs. What constitutes a "native" plant varies by region, but clover, buffalo grass, moss, and wildflowers are common choices. Some homeowners also use xeriscaping to reduce water costs.

Unlike non-native species that require careful maintenance, natural lawns tend to grow, well, naturally. Native plants evolved to thrive in their territory, so they require less maintenance. When they flourish, so can local wildlife, plant life, and food-protecting pollinators.

Commenters offered some hope to the fearful OP.

"Nah, just water thoroughly," one said in response to the OP asking if their planting method might be a problem.

"The roots will find their way to soil eventually and the mulch will decompose," another said. "You can dig out as much mulch as you can without removing the trees and fill back in with soil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.