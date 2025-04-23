Homeowner enraged after security video reveals neighbor's infuriating behavior: 'That couldn't have been any more intentional'

In a perfect world, neighbors would be helpful and understanding and have a strong sense of community. Perhaps, even, they would mind their own business. Unfortunately, not every person has it in them to be respectful, and no one gets to choose who their neighbors are.

One Redditor caught their neighbor littering on their property. The neighbor's impertinence to the poster and carelessness with the already suffering environment caused outrage in the comments of the Reddit post.

"My neighbor throws trash in my French drain to clog it," the Reddit user said on r/mildlyinfuriating.

The video attached shows a man approach the poster's property, aim for a specific spot on the ground, and throw a piece of trash on the drain. A French drain is a system with a pipe in a trench in the ground surrounded by gravel or rock.

It redirects water away from a house's foundation and basement. It also reduces soil erosion, directly protecting topsoil and landscaping from impairment.

"I've explained very nicely to him that it protects my house foundation from water damage," the poster noted.

This seemingly intentional littering could be harmful not only to the homeowner's drainage system and the integrity of their home but to the environment, as well. Littering is the main cause of land pollution, and the 2020 Keep America Beautiful study says the billions of pieces of garbage across U.S. roads and waterways equate to a striking 152 pieces of litter per American resident.

While 75-97% of surveyed Americans recognize the negative environmental, economic, and health impacts of litter, people still improperly discard their trash in streets or waterways.

Non-confrontational communication about the dangers of littering could be effective in halting this disrespectful act against all living creatures, though not all people respond well to environmental education. Fortunately, all 50 states enforce penalties for littering.

With this knowledge, one person commented, "Maybe a littering fine from the local sheriff's department will change his tune."

"Your neighbor hates your guts," another said. "That couldn't have been any more intentional."

