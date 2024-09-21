Homeowner considers landscaping options after noticing worrisome water pooling alongside foundation: 'Would you plant something there?'

By directing water away from homes and into appropriate drainage systems, homeowners prevent erosion and reduce the strain on municipal water systems during heavy rains.

A homeowner's plea for landscaping advice on Reddit has sparked a discussion about an issue many Americans face: water pooling near home foundations.

The post, shared with the r/landscaping community, showcases a common problem that hurts curb appeal and leads to costly damage if left unchecked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After a recent storm, the New Jersey homeowner shared a photo of water pooling by the side of their house. They asked the community for suggestions on landscaping updates, wondering: "Would you plant something there other than bushes? Especially interested in something that could look nicer and bonus if it helps with the water."

This situation highlights an aspect of home maintenance that often goes overlooked. When water collects near a home's foundation, it can easily seep into basements, damage the foundation, and create an ideal environment for mold. These issues can compromise the home's structural integrity and often lead to health concerns for its occupants.

Moreover, proper landscaping and water management play a significant role in environmental stewardship. By directing water away from homes and into appropriate drainage systems, homeowners prevent erosion and reduce the strain on municipal water systems during heavy rains — all while protecting their investments and ultimately saving money on repairs.

Rain gardens are one popular solution to control excess water, and when they are filled with low-maintenance native plants, they create beneficial habitats for local wildlife and pollinators.

The Reddit community quickly rallied with practical and cost-effective solutions.

One commenter suggested a simple, no-cost fix: "It's hard to tell from the picture, but if the sump pump discharge is draining to the street, then that discharge area must be lower. So it seems like you could dig a little trench or channel for the pooling water to run down toward the street, at least for now until you've lived there a little longer and get a better handle on what's causing it."

Another user offered a quick solution that doubles as a landscaping upgrade: "As a quick fix, just buy some topsoil and place this around your foundation. Be generous about 5-6 inches high everywhere. That should help with the pooling and pitch the water away from your house."

They also mentioned a more permanent solution: "Or get French drains/footing drains installed. The second option will be more expensive."

