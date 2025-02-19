Homeowner devastated after neighbor repeatedly trespasses in yard: 'It's straight-up property damage'

"There is almost nothing left, and it has become an eyesore."

After a homeowner discovered that a neighbor had cut their tree branches on multiple occasions, they turned to Reddit for advice.

"A neighbour has been coming on to my property on different occasions and cutting a tree down, there is almost nothing left and it has become an eyesore," the OP wrote in r/auckland. "Looking for advice on what to do about it."

The homeowner came to the right spot, as hundreds of supporters took to the comment section to help the OP.

"I'm a professional arborist in Auckland," one wrote. "I can say that this is messed up and they have ruined [your] tree, it will never be the same."

Such behavior from this homeowner's neighbor is not only "messed up" but actually illegal. Another arborist who deals with these happenings frequently said, "If the tree is on your property the only thing they can touch/prune is branches over extending the perimeter of the property."

They specified that this damage to property can result in serious criminal charges and significant fines.

"Call your local council immediately and ask for the council contracted Arborists for your region and explain your situation. Your neighbor is in alot of trouble as they should be," the commenter finished.

Damages to property by way of tree cutting without permission is a happening that many homeowners have dealt with in the past. These intrusions can be solved by discussing solutions with local councils or law enforcement — or the neighbor. Regardless of the methods the homeowner takes to revitalize their yard after the damage, it's still clear that this behavior is disrespectful to the homeowner and the environment.

Hacking a tree in this way could kill the tree and damage the surrounding ecosystem. And while such disrespectful behavior may come from a lack of awareness or empathy, it is notably damaging no matter what.

"This is really egregious. It's straight up property damage. No one in their right mind would look at this and say they were reasonable in their actions," one commenter wrote. "... You are not without options."

