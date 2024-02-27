Homeowner questions HOA’s decision to cut down mature tree: ‘I’m really doubting it was dead’

A Redditor was concerned after their homeowners association cut down a towering tree after claiming it was no longer viable.

“I’m really doubting it was dead but would love an opinion,” they wrote in the subreddit r/Arborists, sharing a series of photos that included a look at the rings in the base of the tree.

The original poster added in a comment that they had counted roughly 75-80 rings in the stump when trying to determine the tree’s age, while someone else indicated that they saw more than 100.

The exact number wasn’t ultimately agreed upon, but another Redditor seemed to echo the general consensus, writing that the tree was “pretty d*** old.”

Given that many trees can take a minimum of 10 years to reach maturity — while other types can take hundreds — this was a sad development.

Reducing the use of dirty energy is one of the best ways to prevent the overheating of our planet, but plants also play a key role. Just one mature tree can soak up at least 48 pounds of heat-trapping carbon dioxide every year, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Unfortunately, HOAs have been known to make baffling decisions or get in the way of planet-friendly adjustments — often because they’re concerned with creating a uniform aesthetic.

Solar panels and pollinator-supporting native plants are two money-saving features that the organizations frequently push back against, but misunderstandings between neighbors have also led to frustrations when HOAs get involved.

In this case, one Redditor pointed out that “a number of things,” including disease, could have led a professional to recommend a tree removal, but others felt as though the HOA made a hasty decision.

“Terrible case of seasonal dormancy by the looks of it,” one person said.

While it may be too late for this particular tree, homeowners fortunately have options if they believe their HOAs are making unfair or counterproductive rulings, and many have begun successful cases after researching bylaws to learn which questions to ask.

“Who in the HOA has a personal connection to the people at the company who removed the tree and how much were they paid?” another Redditor wondered, suggesting that the OP investigate the situation further. “… Depending on the type, trees of this size can be worth large sums of money.”

“Please ask [the HOA] to plant some trees,” another person said. “Wow, so sad.”

