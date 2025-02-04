Homeowner fears damage as neighbor's tree plays 'Jenga' with property: 'Maybe it's time for some proactive action'

When one Redditor shared their concern about a precariously leaning tree in their neighbor's yard, it didn't take long for the post to get attention on the r/treelaw subreddit.

The post describes a towering tree clinging to a riverbank, dangerously tilted toward the original poster's deck and aluminum walkway.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the homeowner, the tree had a slight lean when they moved in 10 years ago. The situation worsened when the neighbor removed a nearby stump, which had likely helped stabilize the tree.

With the tree now leaning at a concerning 22-degree angle, the homeowner took to Reddit to express fears of potential damage to their property. Despite discussing the issue with their neighbor and contacting the insurance company, the OP was left with little guidance.

The neighbor insists the tree is fine, while the insurance company claims there's no action to take, leaving the Redditor asking, "Is there anything I can or should do?"

Commenters were quick to respond with helpful suggestions.

One user recommended having a "talk with the DNR (department of natural resources)" to determine whether the tree's placement is essential for "river bank stability." Another supported the suggestion, wondering if the tree had rot at its base that was "structurally significant."

"Your neighbor's tree playing Jenga with your deck isn't cool. Since insurance isn't helping and your neighbor's chill about it, maybe it's time for some proactive action," one commenter wrote, advising the OP to consult an arborist — a common recommendation.

Beyond the OP's legal and safety concerns, this situation highlights a broader challenge: how disagreements with neighbors can be impediments to climate-friendly choices, including maintaining tree coverage. Trees provide shade, reduce erosion, and absorb pollution, making them essential for both community health and environmental resilience.

However, poor maintenance — or rushed decisions such as removing stabilizing roots — can turn them into liabilities instead of assets.

For homeowners facing similar dilemmas, proactive communication and expert consultation are key. Arborists can not only help evaluate risks but also provide eco-conscious solutions, including cabling or bracing trees to prevent accidents while preserving them.

One helpful Redditor suggested consulting a Tree Risk Assessment Qualification-certified arborist to assess the tree's hazard level, as environmental regulations may allow for removal if it poses a threat.

Navigating these challenges can be frustrating, but with a collaborative approach, homeowners can protect their property, preserve community relationships, and keep their environmental impact in check.

