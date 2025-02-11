Homeowner raises concerns after neighbor butchers tree: 'I am grateful that this guy is not a surgeon'

"This is the worst thing you can do to a tree."

On Reddit's r/landscaping subreddit, one homeowner's post about their neighbor's horrendously bad tree pruning job has gained significant internet attention.

"Did my neighbor prune their tree right?" they sarcastically wrote in the post, paired with an image of their neighbor's tree, of which only the trunk remained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In some instances, pruning trees can be an effective way to protect their health. Removing dead, diseased, or injured parts prevents the spread of decay to other areas of the plant and makes them less susceptible to other diseases and pests. Removing hazardous branches can also protect people and property from injury.

However, pruning must be done properly in order to ensure the health and beauty of trees. Otherwise, you might end up with a mangled mess, like this homeowner's neighbor.

But harming or destroying trees is not just an aesthetic nightmare, either.

Trees are essential to the functions of our planet. Trees pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and create oxygen through photosynthesis, playing a significant role in reducing the effects of the overheating planet. The shade they provide helps to moderate local climates, regulating temperatures and supplying cover from extreme weather.

The roots of trees also play a part in erosion and flooding prevention, as well as maintaining water quality. Trees, especially native ones, offer a natural solution to erosion and dealing with excess rainwater. The roots of plants help to hold soil in place and absorb rainwater into the soil like a sponge, mitigating risks of soil washing away or stormwater drainage problems. When dirty water is sucked up by the tree, pollutants and other toxins are filtered out, cleaning up water supplies.

Maintaining the trees in your yard or adding more trees is one of many alternatives to boring grass lawns that are costly to homeowners and the environment.

Other eco-friendly, low-maintenance options include native plant lawns, clover lawns, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Such options are cheaper and easier to care for than grass lawns. Native plant yards, for example, require less effort because the species have evolved to thrive in local soil and climate conditions. This means less time and money spent on chores such as weeding and watering.

Back on the Reddit post, users were appalled by the neighbor's prune job and didn't hold back on sharing their displeasure.

"This is the worst thing you can do to a tree," said one person. "I learned my lesson cutting back branches like this."

"This has not only compromised the health of the tree but it will look messy and very UGLY once those shoots grow in," wrote another user.

"I am grateful that this guy is not a surgeon. There's a reason why he isn't," commented another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.