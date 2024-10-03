Gardener issues warning against common landscaping product marketed as natural: 'Natural doesn't mean safe'

"I am slowly coming around to this way of thinking."

After investing in a garden, it's natural to want to protect it from pests. However, one gardener is warning against an organic pesticide that could harm beneficial visitors.

Sunshine Farm (@sunshinefarmny), who has more than 90,000 followers on TikTok, shared a short clip explaining how neem isn't only toxic to aphids that chew unsightly holes in leaves but also "the good guys" such as endangered monarch butterflies, bees, and ladybugs.

"Natural doesn't mean safe," Sunshine Farm explains in the TikTok captions, detailing that neem is a broad-spectrum pesticide that doesn't discriminate between insects.

"It's OK to have hole-y plants. If bugs don't want it, neither should we," the TikToker adds, noting that spraying with water or using your fingers to remove aphids is much better than using neem.

Protecting pollinators is crucial — without them, around 35% of global food crops would be in jeopardy, including popular staples like apples, potatoes, almonds, and coffee, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rewilding your yard or transitioning to a natural lawn by introducing clover or buffalo grass can also support these creatures, which have been under stress due to rising global temperatures and lost significant portions of their habitats to urban expansion.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

These increasingly desirable landscaping solutions have perks for humans, too, as they require less water and maintenance than expansive turf lawns — often mowed with noisy and pollution-spewing gas-powered equipment. (If you're slowly phasing out a monoculture grass lawn, electric mowers are generally quieter.) Native plant lawns can also increase property values.

Ultimately, as Sunshine Farm notes, working with nature creates "more abundance with less effort," which eco-conscious viewers could get on board with.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I am slowly coming around to this way of thinking," one commenter shared. "Thanks for being another voice to spread the gospel!"

"Yes!" another exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.