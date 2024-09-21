Gardener issues warning against common landscaping product marketed as organic and natural: 'I didn't know'

"Multiple studies have shown that it smothers and kills butterflies, bees, ladybugs, it will kill everything."

Neem oil is a common suggestion for getting rid of pesky bugs in your indoor plants, like fungus gnats or aphids. However, you may want to think twice before using it outside. One gardener warned that it may have some unintended side effects.

Kat (@homesteadgremlin) is a garden enthusiast and homesteader who shares videos about how to grow, cook, and store food with her TikTok followers. In one clip, Kat explains how neem oil may not be as safe as we have been led to believe.

#gardensoftiktok #growfoodnotlawns #growyourownfood #gardeningseason #organicgardeing #regenerativeagriculture #saynotoneemoil #stopusingneemoil ♬ original sound - Kat @homesteadgremlin STOP USING NEEM OIL IN YOUR GARDEN Neem oil is advertised as a natural/organic pesticide, however just because something is "natural" or "organic" it doesn't always mean it is safe to use in your garden. Neem oil is a great insecticide, but it has no way of telling the difference between pests and beneficial insects. In addition the smell is nearly intolerable, I grow a lot of very beautiful and pleasant smelling herbs and flowers in my garden, so for me to go around spraying an oil that smells like week old road kill completely defeats the purpose. Please stop spraying this stuff in your gardens, it's fine for indoor plant use as long as you can tolerate the smell, but if you have any hope of having bees butterflies and other beneficial insects in your garden, say no to neem oil! Be sure to follow along for more gardening tips↗️↗️↗️↗️ #garden

She explains that although it's often advertised as natural and organic, "here's the thing, natural and organic does not always mean safe."

Neem oil is still a pesticide and Kat goes on to say that yes, it may get rid of some unwanted insects, but it does not discriminate, and will also get rid of beneficial insects.

She says, "Multiple studies have shown that it smothers and kills butterflies, bees, ladybugs, it will kill everything."

Kat also tells viewers that this oil is not water-soluble so it will make its way into your soil, potentially killing beneficial microorganisms.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The University of California Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources found that neem oil can be toxic to bees. So it is worth considering alternative methods to rid your garden of pests.

Fortunately, there are many other ways to deal with pests in your garden. You can try planting sacrificial plants, like nasturtium, that insects find irresistible and will then leave your crops alone. To get rid of pill bugs, you can use potatoes in the garden overnight to trap them and then move them somewhere else come morning. You can also try deterrents like cinnamon and cayenne to keep insects and even squirrels away from your precious plants.

Folks were happy to learn the truth about this commonly used oil.

One person said, "I didn't know!"

"I do not use neem oil, exactly because of this reason and I'm so glad you are putting it out there!" wrote someone else.

"Neem oil is actually banned in Canada," another commenter pointed out. "I assumed there was a reason for that and here it is."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.