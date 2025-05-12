Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming boring yard with unconventional approach: 'So much more pleasing to the eye'

There is nothing more satisfying than dropping a "boring lawn" for a multitude of native plants and other floral surprises. And there is one particular social media user who can certainly vouch for that.

"I've been slowly removing the grass in my backyard. It now has lots of natives, peppers, herbs, and a few baby Japanese maples," one Redditor shared with the members of the r/NoLawns subreddit.

Their post and the stunning before-and-after photographs highlight an important point. Why strive to maintain an immaculate green lawn, which only costs time and money, when you can replace it with a mix of gorgeous plants that are more acclimated to the environment and, therefore, more persistent without as much care and water?

Upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard is a favor that you will do for yourself — but not only yourself.

Biodiversity thrives in healthy ecosystems, including pollinators, which are essential for flowering plants to reproduce and, in turn, ensure that agricultural crops can grow. If you are eager to attract them, then your garden is one of the best places to start.

Although native landscape design company Plan it Wild explains that lawns still cover 63,000 square miles of the United States, which is nearly the size of Texas, Americans are progressively dropping their water-intensive grass carpets to help ecosystems recover.

And the r/NoLawns community was certainly won over by the Redditor's yard transformation.

"It is so lovely!!" one commenter wrote. "Really love seeing the progress pics."

"Beautiful! So much more pleasing to the eye than boring grass," another said.

"I have conquered great swaths of land with cardboard and mulch!" a third user said. "I doubt if I would still garden if it weren't for cardboard and mulch. I want to scream it from mountain tops, it's so wonderful."

