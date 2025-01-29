Gardener confused after returning home to perplexing notice from city: 'You have my condolences'

"It's disgusting how some municipality can … sentence all native plants to death."

A homeowner was dismayed to come home one day to find a notice from the city that their natural lawn was overgrown — and it could cost them.

They wrote about their situation in the subreddit r/f***lawns, which is dedicated to the movement away from monoculture grass lawns. But natural and rewilded lawns, which generally involve a variety of taller native plants, are often the subject of ire and regulation from grass enthusiasts.

Indeed, getting this type of notice generally "means someone complained," one person said.

The official notice that the OP posted cited a local ordinance that demands a yard be "free from weeds or plant growth in excess of 10 inches." However, the ordinance defines weeds as "all grasses, annual plants and vegetation, other than trees or shrubs provided."

This phrasing sparked outrage from the community, who viewed it as excessively controlling and intrusive of homeowners' rights. "Land of the free," one person pointed out wryly.

Another vented: "It's disgusting how some municipality can … sentence all native plants to death. 'Noxious' indeed! This municipality and [its] rule-makers are noxious," they said. "Pull them out and compost them."

Another commenter wrote: "You have my condolences. HOAs are the absolute worst."

But the OP clarified that this ordinance didn't actually come from a homeowners association. Instead, they suspected that their city's widespread culture of sneakily reporting on their neighbors was the culprit. "My friend in the same small city across town got one a couple weeks ago," they explained. "She had her tomatoes planted in Lowes buckets. She thinks someone complained too."

Fortunately, commenters offered suggestions on how to get around penalties.

"Just do what I did," one person advised. "I started reducing my lawn years ago. Very clear 'garden' sections on my property — and they are large. Berms, rock gardens, raised gardens, you name it. All clearly defined by edging of some type."

This approach of rewilding and using noninvasive ground cover has numerous benefits to both the homeowner and the local ecosystem. Grass is the most labor-intensive and expensive option when it comes to yards; conversely, homeowners who choose native options, including wildflowers and grasses, enjoy major savings while creating a healthy habitat for local fauna.

"Looks great, pollinators love it, neighbors adore it, and the inspectors have nothing to complain about," one commenter enthused, calling their natural yard a "win-win."

