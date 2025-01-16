Homeowner stunned after HOA threatens to fine them for leaves in yard: 'Madness'

Homeowners associations have been derided for bylaws that often look comically strict and usually counterintuitive. Since HOAs as we know them have existed for much longer than the internet has been around, it might be surprising how cyberspace immediately welcomed HOAs into its fold for ongoing viral ridicule. But maybe not.

On Reddit, a post in the r/f***HOA community has once again touched a widespread nerve. It details an HOA demanding the homeowner remove decaying leaves from their lawn and take them to the dump in plastic bags. The note pointedly says leaves are "NOT considered natural fertilizer."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster uploaded a screengrab of the violation notice demanding changes along with fussing over the high cost of having to send such letters. The Redditor pointed out certain absurdities in the complaint, and commenters jumped in with sympathy and their own horror stories.

Some Redditors, for instance, shared dismay at how these prohibitions can endanger fireflies due to habitat loss. Referring to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, the National Wildlife Federation noted one in three firefly species "may be at risk of extinction."

"Okay, my degree is in horticulture and I want to know what exactly these (pardon my crass tongue) dumbf**** think natural fertilizer is," one user commented. "Also! Fireflies lay their eggs in these falling leaves and grass, sending this to landfills is EXACTLY why we are losing the fireflies!"

The NWF and other experts, including Firefly Conservation and Research, point out that habitat damage is a huge contributor to the decline of the generally beloved insects. One way people can help stop the ecosystem destruction, the NWF says, is by letting leaves remain on their lawns or as mulch to decompose. Even mowing over the leaves at least gives those eggs a chance to survive, along with providing natural fertilizer, despite what the HOA says.

Some comments offered practical and often stinky advice on pushing back. One person offered two ideas: "See if your city has a tree board or a similar group and work with them to have the city pass an ordinance which would specifically allow leaves. As far as 'natural' fertilizer, put down cow manure."

Another had a similar reaction but pushed back on the HOA's classification in the first place: "But leaves ARE a natural fertilizer. Or would they prefer you use horse manure?"

Said a third: "I never fertilize my lawn. I also never bag and dispose of my grass cuttings. I run it over with a mulching blade on my lawnmower. … I know people that bag and dispose of their grass cuttings, and they complain that their lawn dies despite fertilizing it. Madness."

Modern HOAs were created to protect the look and value of specific communities, along with other controversial reasons historians point to, such as creating shared-use facilities for neighborhoods that could not be accessed by the general public during the Civil Rights Movement.

While many HOAs today function well enough to keep residents happy and some progress has been made toward social justice, critics still often cite the notion that HOAs are more concerned about keeping up appearances and perceived impact on property values than fairness.

Some of their decisions fly in the face of common sense — and often local or state laws. Violations often prevent homeowners from renovating their homes with money-saving and eco-friendly enhancements, like rooftop solar panels or native plant lawns.

With that in mind, TCD has an HOA guide for residents on how to work with their HOA to replace outdated rules and bylaws with eco-friendly (and other) updates.

