5 stunning-but-unconventional yard designs that will make you jealous

We're all familiar with the classic lawn and hedges of the traditional American yard. That design can be pretty, but it's high-maintenance as well as expensive, and it lacks character and variety. If you want a change, consider one of these five yard designs as a starting point.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One gardener turned their yard into a dense wildflower meadow using species native to their area. Native flowers are great because they don't need much water and they attract pollinators such as butterflies. For this Eastern European homeowner, the species of choice were vetch, wild mustard, and red poppy. American gardeners can substitute varieties that are native in their areas — for example, California poppy if you're on the West Coast.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Traditional grass guzzles water and has to be mowed regularly. If you choose a ground cover that's naturally low-growing and doesn't need much H2O, you'll cut down on yard work and bills — and you'll still have a greener lawn than your neighbors. That's what this homeowner did with a carefully selected mixture of red, white, and microclover.



Photo Credit: Reddit

Xeriscaping is the technique of landscaping with elements that need little to no water, such as gravel, mulch, stone, and drought-resistant plants. It's popular in the desert — where you can find an oasis. One homeowner achieved a flourishing green garden with multiple layers by using succulents and other desert plants, saving money while making their yard look like a million bucks.



Photo Credit: Reddit

If you want all these benefits, such as reduced maintenance and lower bills, but you like having a lawn, never fear. You can still reap the rewards by transforming part of your yard. One homeowner showed off a design that was partly xeriscaped, partly green with grass — the best of both worlds.



Photo Credit: Reddit

Xeriscaping doesn't have to be all about stone and succulents. If you want more color, you can have it. One homeowner sectioned off their yard using different colors of mulch, including a striking red; then, they planted dozens of desert flowers, which all bloomed at once when the weather was right. The stunning display was fleeting, but it caught the eye of a passerby.



