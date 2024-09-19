Homeowner laments HOA's ban on hardy grass alternatives: 'I'm always wondering why these grass types were selected'

Kentucky bluegrass and fescue are among the most common grasses in traditional lawns across America. However, these species of plants grow poorly in many places due to weather, moisture, soil issues, disease, fertilization, and too much sun or shade.

A Kansas City homeowner posted to the r/kansascity subreddit, frustrated that these standard grasses burn up in the local climate every July and August. However, people just keep trying to keep it green regardless of the consequences.

"Why are we not using a more durable grass like Bermuda or St. Augustine?" the homeowner asked. "I'm so tired of watering all the time to fight the climate here. I'm always wondering why these grass types were selected for the area."

That is an excellent question, because forcing non-native plants to exist where they don't belong takes a severe toll on a person's budget, time, and lawn care efforts.

The homeowner was also curious about exploring the idea of a clover lawn but couldn't proceed due to restrictions from their homeowners association.

Clover lawns are low-cost, low-maintenance grass alternatives that help you save water usage and benefit local wildlife. Because of the plant's deep root system, clover is drought-resistant and resilient enough to survive on sloping properties during storms.

Pollinators love clover, which produces small blooms with beautiful, delicate flowers. The grass alternative has gained popularity among homeowners and become more common in communities. Therefore, it may be worth talking to your HOA to determine whether a clover lawn is a viable option for you.

Another Reddit user commented: "Clover looks so much nicer than grass, and it's easier to maintain and better for local fauna."

"I don't see the appeal of green grass," another commenter wrote. "It looks fine, but it doesn't look awesome enough to justify spending money on it."

"Sucks about the HOA," a Redditor commented. "I've been gradually converting my lawn to clover the past few years, and it's great lol. Easy to maintain, survives the summer better, prettier, not too tall to bug my dog."

