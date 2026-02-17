Gardener shares photo after transforming old parking lot: 'Looks fantastic'

A Reddit user undertook a major gardening project and was keen to show off the results to the community at r/NoLawns.

"A while back I made a post of collecting other people's bagged leaves they were throwing away, and in the post I mentioned that I had converted a lawn strip and part of an old parking lot into garden beds I made from scratch just from laying down and composting weeds, leaves, guinea pig and rabbit bedding and poop, etc and someone asked to see it," the original poster wrote.

"I just went through and laid down all the leaves I got (80+ bags) and turned the straight rows of compost into raised beds with some logs someone was getting rid of and thought it might be appreciated here."

Upgrading your yard takes a fair bit of work, but if you take advantage of nearby resources as the original poster did here, you can make something impressive. Besides the aesthetic bonus of turning a barren parking lot into a natural oasis, natural gardens with native plants provide many benefits.

This poster is growing some of their own vegetables, for instance. This can help save a few bucks at the grocery store and generally exposes your food to fewer harsh chemicals than commercial agriculture.

Growing your own food also reduces the miles your ingredients have to travel before arriving on your plate. That means less transportation pollution exacerbating destructive weather patterns, which have been making life hard for farmers.

The gardener also mentions that they'll use the beds to propagate native species to plant elsewhere. Native species are naturally drought-resistant since they've evolved for the local climate. This makes them low-maintenance and a good fit support pollinators and other local wildlife.

Reddit commenters were duly impressed by the original poster's raised beds.

"Looks fantastic," one community member said.

"This is cool!" another replied.

