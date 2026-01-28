Farmers devastated as harsh weather destroys staple food crops — here's what's happening

Fog-heavy mornings are taking a toll on farmers in eastern India, where dense, lingering moisture has begun to destroy vegetable fields that families rely on for food and income.

What's happening?

In Beguniabasta village in the Astaranga area of Odisha's Puri district — a coastal region along the Bay of Bengal — growers say the fog has fueled pest infestations that are rapidly spreading across their plots and harming this year's produce.

According to Kalinga TV, a prolonged stretch of dense fog has settled over farmland, trapping moisture on leaves and creating conditions that allow insects and pests to spread more easily.

Farmers in the village say staple crops such as eggplant (brinjal), beans, and cabbage are among the most affected.

Vegetable plants are showing visible damage, with pests feeding on developing produce and forcing growers to reckon with losses across multiple fields.

Community members expressed concern that persistent fog and moisture could continue to contribute to pest pressures and reduce yields if conditions do not improve.

Why is this crop issue concerning?

For small farming communities like Beguniabasta, crop damage puts both food and livelihoods at risk.

In many parts of Odisha, weather-related crop losses have previously translated into broader concerns about farmer welfare and income stability, especially when multiple staple crops are affected at the same time.

Similar challenges have emerged elsewhere in the state, including reports that unseasonal weather has damaged rabi and vegetable crops in other districts, leaving farmers to cope with weakened plants and lower productivity.

This pattern mirrors global struggles faced by growers: farmers in Cambodia have dealt with severe drought affecting pepper harvests, while producers in China have confronted both flooding and drought impacting staple crops.

While this particular weather pattern has heavily affected Beguniabasta, shifting environmental pressures can influence agricultural systems and food security globally.

What's being done about the crop issue?

Farmers in Beguniabasta are monitoring their fields closely and preparing for follow-up pest management.

They are also urging local agricultural authorities to assess the damage and offer guidance on mitigating further losses.

More generally, scientists are exploring gene-edited crops that can withstand extreme weather, such as drought or flooding, to mitigate losses.

