Company creates innovative solution to major issue with popular household cleaning product — here are the details

Aquapak has made waves in helping you clean yourself while benefiting the planet, thanks to dissolvable wipes that replace plastic-based ones, according to ThePackHub.

The materials technology company has created a new design that can help combat a major global issue — plastic waste and pollution. While it's single-use, the material meets sustainability regulations. Using the proprietary Hydropol polymer, the company offers a water-soluble and nontoxic base for several single-use products, such as makeup removers, sanitary pads, and wet wipes.

Luckily, Hydropol dissolves in wastewater systems instead of causing "fatbergs," a common side effect of discarded wet wipes, flushed fat, oil, and grease that come together. One "monster" fatberg found in London in 2017 was so massive it weighed 130 metric tons (286,601 pounds) and stretched over 250 meters (820 feet), according to the Guardian.

In addition, other water-soluble items are also making a splash.

Jiva Materials has developed a printed circuit board that dissolves in hot water for easy recycling. The Indian Institute of Science has created a hydrogel that binds to microplastics and breaks them down in ultraviolet light.

As companies, researchers, and consumers work to eliminate a reliance on plastic, it's a major step in cooling down and cleaning up the planet. Plastics are made from dirty fuels and can take up to 500 years to break down, according to Statista. As plastic breaks down, it can fragment into microplastics and smaller nanoplastics that can enter the human body and create choking hazards for wildlife.

Plastic in landfills also gives off carbon and methane that trap heat in the atmosphere. From there, the planet overheats and creates increasingly catastrophic weather events.

Luckily, this material isn't just for your wet wipes. According to Aquapak's website, Hydropol's scalability includes food packaging and barrier film for garments that are easy to recycle.

As a consumer, you can help by supporting brands with plastic-free packaging, such as Scotland-based CelluComp that uses sugar beet pulp.

TricorBraun Flex uses a recyclable coffee bag with a special degassing valve that keeps coffee fresh. Wild is another sustainable body care line known for reusable aluminum cases and biodegradable refills, which consumers can refill using subscriptions.

Test your creativity to fight plastic waste with DIY reusable disinfectant wipes using rags, isopropyl alcohol, and essential oils. You can also educate yourself about greenwashing to evaluate when brands make claims about revolutionary green technology and products.

