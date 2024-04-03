Dog mom warns about common cleaning practice that could put your pets at risk: '[It] can be absorbed through their paws'

Those of us with pets know just how much we would do to keep them happy, healthy, and safe. However, some of the products in our homes might be causing our furry friends harm without our knowledge.

Luckily, Kasha (@kasha_home) has shared a cleaning solution on TikTok that is non-toxic for animals.

The scoop

"Many floor cleaners contain harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia that come in direct contact with your dog or cat's paws and can be absorbed through their skin," Kasha begins her video.

She then introduces her alternative mopping mixture. It's just one teaspoon of Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds — a plant-based cleaning concentrate — mixed with one gallon of water. She says it must be diluted properly in order to be considered pet-safe.

Kasha mops the floor with this dilution and says no rinsing is required.

"It always amazes me how much dust and dirt gets picked up," she says.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

As Kasha mentioned, many traditional household cleaning products contain potentially toxic chemicals. Average handling exposes users to almost 20 pounds of these chemicals per year.

Additionally, according to Tiny Waste, these ingredients don't just cause problems for us and our pets. When washed down sinks and into our waterways, they can be hazardous to aquatic species, too.

Household cleaners also often come in plastic containers, contributing to the 40 million tons of plastic waste thrown away each year in America. According to Our World in Data, one to two million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans each year. When plastic waste is not recycled, incinerated, or kept in a sealed landfill, it becomes an environmental pollutant.



Luckily, there are cheap alternatives — many of which we already have lying around in our homes — to popular cleaning products. These can save money and reduce plastic usage and are just as effective and often safer.

One person uses an onion and vinegar to clean a burnt pot or pan, while another uses baking soda and a lemon to scrub her electric stove. Ways to get creative with how we clean are bountiful — and our pets will be thankful for the effort.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers took to the comment section of Kasha's video to ask clarifying questions.

"Is it safe for all flooring?" one user asked.

"Yes as long as you can get it wet," Kasha replied. "So wood, vinyl, tile, etc."

"Can any Dr. [Bronner's] soap work?" asked another.

"Good question!" Kasha said. "Yes you could use their Castile soap instead but it's not as strong as Sal Suds so you'll need to use ¼ cup for the gallon."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.