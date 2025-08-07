Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ripping out dying front lawn: 'This is beautiful'

There aren't many better feelings than being able to cultivate your dream garden. Depending on where you live, that may be easier said than done. However, with some creative thinking and knowledge of native gardens, you can make the most of just about any yard situation.

One homeowner transformed a lawn of lackluster brown grass into a practical native rain garden, making their home more sustainable and eco-friendly. To document their progress, they took to r/Ceanothus and showcased their gardening prowess.

According to the original poster, they moved into their home in Gilroy, California, in 2019. Gilroy is no stranger to warm temperatures and long stretches of dry conditions. To make the most of the regional climate, the OP opted to install a native rain garden instead of looking out to large swaths of dead grass.

"It's been a little tricky finding plants that will tolerate all these different conditions," they wrote in a comment. "Seasonal flooding, drought, shade, full sun, clay soil, etc. I hope most of the plants I chose survive, but time will tell. My goal is to make it as pollinator friendly as possible."

In a series of photos, the OP revealed that they "built a series of berms and catch basins" to take advantage of the rainy fall and winter seasons. In their garden beds, they planted native species such as Juncus patens and Salvia clevelandii, plants known for their heat tolerance and ability to withstand dry summers.

Native rain gardens are designed to capture and filter stormwater runoff while using a collection of native plants. The garden makes use of shallow depressions that collect rainwater from rooftops and driveways, allowing it to soak into the ground rather than running off into storm drains.

By using native plants, rain gardens provide habitat for local wildlife and require less maintenance than traditional gardens. This can go a long way toward saving time, money, and effort.

The thoughtfulness and overall aesthetic of the OP's native rain garden appeared to win over a majority of users in the comments section.

"Amazing job!! I dream of converting my front lawn like this," noted one user.

"Wow! I am replacing my front yard right now and I've been struggling with deciding on a layout. This is beautiful!" exclaimed another commenter.

"Well done! Great use of the drain spout," wrote a third user.

