Gardener shares ancient method to keep plants hydrated through hot, dry summers: 'My area is expecting a large drought this year'

A crafty TikToker showed their followers how to make gardening in hot, dry summer months easy.

The scoop

In response to a comment, Ravens Ridge VA (@ravensridgeva) shared their olla setup. They had buried terra cotta pots in their raised beds, filled them with water, and used the saucers that typically hold the pots as tops.

The creator said they filled up the small receptacles in the morning and that they still held half the water by midday.

"This is a $3 solution to watering constantly for the water-loving plants," they noted.

In reply to another comment, the poster said to place the ollas every 2-3 feet.

How it's working

The ancient irrigation method was named after clay water vessels and developed by Indigenous people in the American Southwest after conquistadors reached the area, according to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

The slow-drip technique keeps soil moist and plants healthy. It can also help you save water and time, which means you can put more effort into maintaining your garden.

Whether you're growing your own food or boosting your ecosystem with native plants, gardening provides health benefits. You can get more fiber in your diet, increase your exercise, boost your mental health, and reduce stress.

Gardens also offer habitat to wildlife and store carbon, Nature Forward reports. They filter pollutants, cool the planet, and support pollinators, which produce 35% of the world's food supply.

"Ollas are already a gamechanger for us!" the creator wrote. "Plus they're a good water source for pollinators on these hot days."

What people are saying

"Put glass beads in the top and add water for bees to drink from," one commenter suggested.

Someone else said: "Wow! Thanks for this idea! My area is expecting a large drought this year so watering plants is going to be banned. Great way to repurpose water in the home. Do u seal up the hole?"

The poster responded by saying they used wine corks.

