Expert shares video of stunning garden feature that serves crucial purpose: 'It just looks amazing'

"Everything is just really taking off in here."

A video of beautiful blooms on native plants in a serene North Carolina setting has wowed gardening enthusiasts.

The video, posted by popular Instagram horticulturist Jim Putnam (@horttube), takes viewers on a brief walk through the Raleigh Rose Garden.

"The rain garden over at the Raleigh Rose Garden is looking just amazing," Putnam says. "We've gotten rain for the last couple of days, and everything is just really taking off in here."

Of particular interest is the Asclepias tuberosa, also known as butterfly weed. The plant's bright orange flowers stand out against the rest of the lush, green landscape.

"This asclepias tuberosa is just on fire," he said. "It just looks amazing."

Butterfly weed is not just beautiful, but it's also native to North Carolina and a key plant for local pollinators.

It's part of the asclepias genus of plants, also known as milkweed. These plants serve as the sole food source for monarch larvae, and butterflies lay eggs on them.

Providing a good home for pollinators is just one of the many benefits of having a natural lawn and garden, and the Raleigh Rose Garden serves as a valuable reminder of this. Whether it's in a public garden or your own backyard, choosing local, native plants can make life easier and more beautiful.

Native pollinators rely on these plants, as they've typically co-existed for generations, and have developed a symbiotic relationship. Native plants are also accustomed to the temperatures, water, and soil of their local ecosystem, allowing them to thrive with less effort than non-native species.

Commenters on Putnam's video loved the video, calling the butterfly weed "beautiful" and "peaceful…" Some relayed their specific connections to the garden, including one commenter who got married there, and others said they wished their city would follow Raleigh's lead and have more parks full of native plants.

"I hope Charlotte starts taking more pages out of Raleigh's book," one wrote.

