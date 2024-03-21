Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ripping out grass in front yard: 'This is what I like to see'

More and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.

A landscape designer wowed the subreddit r/Landscaping with a full yard makeover from grass to native California plants.

The "before" photo shows a standard turf lawn, and the "after" photos showcase a newly landscaped and grass-free display full of mulch, river stones, and native plants.

"#KILLYOURLAWN," they wrote in the caption.

Other users were enthused by the makeover. "Awesome, perfect example of a location and lot where a grass lawn is completely silly!" one person wrote.

The poster replied, "Thank you! Yes, lawns are silly in an area so arid and with so much wind! All the lawns here should be swapped out!"

Another commenter agreed. "CA native [plants] use 85% less water than turf. In arid climates where water is prized, it doesn't make much sense … Turf also provides no food source or habitat for native insects/birds."

And as it turns out, more and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.

The support for grass lawn makeovers has grown in recent years, as both the cost and energy savings, as well as the environmental benefits, have become more well-known. From clover lawns to buffalo grass and zero-irrigation xeriscaping, there are numerous ways to reap the benefits of rewilding the yard.

While grass needs ample amounts of water — especially in dry climates like California — installing a native-plant lawn is cost-effective, dramatically cutting back on watering costs. Plus, with no grass to mow, the labor and upkeep is drastically reduced. Best of all, those lawnmower fumes and pesticides are eliminated.

Grass is also inhospitable to pollinators, which need flowering plants to survive. This is especially troubling, as roughly 30% of our food comes from these very flowering plants.

Instead, homeowners can use their yard to grow a vibrant miniature food forest and support both pollinators and themselves in the process.

"This is what I like to see!" one Redditor enthused.

Another agreed: "More of this please!"

