  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after ripping out grass in front yard: 'This is what I like to see'

More and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.

by Jenny Allison
More and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A landscape designer wowed the subreddit r/Landscaping with a full yard makeover from grass to native California plants.

The "before" photo shows a standard turf lawn, and the "after" photos showcase a newly landscaped and grass-free display full of mulch, river stones, and native plants.

"#KILLYOURLAWN," they wrote in the caption.

More and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.
Photo Credit: Reddit
More and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Other users were enthused by the makeover. "Awesome, perfect example of a location and lot where a grass lawn is completely silly!" one person wrote

The poster replied, "Thank you! Yes, lawns are silly in an area so arid and with so much wind! All the lawns here should be swapped out!" 

Another commenter agreed. "CA native [plants] use 85% less water than turf. In arid climates where water is prized, it doesn't make much sense … Turf also provides no food source or habitat for native insects/birds."

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

And as it turns out, more and more people are beginning to see that the grass is greener … where there is no grass. 

The support for grass lawn makeovers has grown in recent years, as both the cost and energy savings, as well as the environmental benefits, have become more well-known. From clover lawns to buffalo grass and zero-irrigation xeriscaping, there are numerous ways to reap the benefits of rewilding the yard.

While grass needs ample amounts of water — especially in dry climates like California — installing a native-plant lawn is cost-effective, dramatically cutting back on watering costs. Plus, with no grass to mow, the labor and upkeep is drastically reduced. Best of all, those lawnmower fumes and pesticides are eliminated. 

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Making it look better 🌱

🔘 Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

🔘 Helping pollinators 🐝

🔘 No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Grass is also inhospitable to pollinators, which need flowering plants to survive. This is especially troubling, as roughly 30% of our food comes from these very flowering plants. 

Instead, homeowners can use their yard to grow a vibrant miniature food forest and support both pollinators and themselves in the process.

"This is what I like to see!" one Redditor enthused.

Another agreed: "More of this please!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x