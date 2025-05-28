New homeowner cautiously eyes loophole to avoid HOA landscaping restrictions: 'Without getting off on the wrong foot'

The HOA is still "under developer control" until all the homes are built.

A Georgia transplant with a scorched lawn and a cautious eye on their new homeowners association has sparked a wave of neighborly advice online.

In a post on r/NativePlantGardening, a Reddit user shared that they're moving to northern Georgia near the Savannah River and want to give their flat, grass-heavy yard a more useful makeover — one that won't trigger the local HOA's wrath.

"I want to improve upon [my lawn] without getting off on the wrong foot with the neighbors," they wrote. "I know, there is probably very little overlap between these goals."

They were starting from scratch with a yard that was mostly just grass. The homeowner was hoping for plants that fight off termites and mosquitoes, survive Georgia heat, and maybe even feed them. They also wanted to avoid using their underground sprinkler system if possible, to sidestep wasting water or triggering any HOA penalties.

The OP admitted that they do not have the specifics yet, nor know how in-depth they are. The HOA was still going to be "under developer control" until all the homes were built. The OP said they assumed they would "have a defined 'flowerbed' separate from the lawn, at least to start."

They then mentioned that they will talk to their neighbors, "and see what has already been done without pushback and do some similar gardening with native plants."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This type of landscaping isn't just about saving money or reducing yard work. Swapping a turf lawn for drought-tolerant native plants cuts down on air and water pollution, saves on your water bill, and gives pollinators a much-needed boost.

But in many places, HOAs are stuck in the past, enforcing outdated yard rules that discourage eco-friendly updates like native plant lawns or rooftop solar panels.

The rules against solar panels are especially nonsensical since they are the ultimate energy-saving home upgrade. And, if you're looking for the best rate on solar panels, EnergySage can help with quotes from reliable, vetted local vendors.

If you're struggling to work with your HOA's rules around lawn care or landscaping, it may be possible to work with the association to change outdated rules.

Folks were happy to share tips:

One offered, "Make your garden look intentional. That means stuff like edging and/or decorative fencing, deliberate paths, and maybe making sure you've got aesthetically pleasing species at the visible forefront."

Another mentioned, "Liatris, purple coneflower and black-eyed Susan are widely accepted garden favorites."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.