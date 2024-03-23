Landscaper shares before-and-after photos of some of their best transformations after first year of business: 'This is so inspiring'

"These are the kinds of posts that will get me through winter."

A landscaper shared photos from their efforts to plant native species across the Great Lakes. The images reveal the gorgeous plant growth following the initial installations.

"Progress photos from our first year providing 100% native gardens for homeowners. In total planted more than 9,000 native plants in Ohio," wrote the landscaper in the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening. "We were warned not to expect much growth but were surprised by some impressive progress. … Learned a lot and am happy to assist and answer questions."

Redditors were eager to learn more about the process and were impressed with the results.

"These are the kinds of posts that will get me through winter. Where did you get your plugs from? Looks great, thanks for sharing," commented one user.

"Plugs were sourced from organic growers — in Ohio, Native Roots, Meadow City and Natives in Harmony. For larger projects, Pizzo, Agrecol and Midwest Ground Cover in WI / IL," responded the original poster.

"Making native plants in the residential landscape cool again," wrote another Redditor.

Installing a native plant lawn is a great way to save time and money. Compared to grass lawns, native species require less water and upkeep.

In fact, you can cut your outdoor water usage in half by switching to a rewilded yard, significantly reducing your total water bill. Even a partial lawn replacement, using clover and buffalo grass, can help you save money over time.

Growing native species also promotes the local ecosystem by attracting key pollinators. Butterflies and bees are essential to the growth of crops and plants across the globe, protecting and promoting the world's food supply.

Redditors were excited to see successful examples of native-plant yards.

"Wow! This is so inspiring," wrote one user.

"This is great content," commented another Redditor. "Nice Work!"

"Love it a ton!!!!" a third person said.

