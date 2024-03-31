  • Home Home

Gardener shares stunning photo of their yard's 'hellstrip' in bloom after heavy downpour: 'This is gorgeous'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener was excited to share photos of their thriving flower blooms. The images reveal a group of healthy plants growing in their "hellstrip" after the area received heavy rain.

"My native California garden is popping off after all this rain," wrote the Redditor who shared the images. 

"Wow, that's a great looking hellstrip."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were stunned by the vibrant flower buds and excited to see a successful native plant yard.

"Beautiful, it's awesome that you chose native plants," commented one user. "Those yellow poppies are beautiful."

"Wow, great job," commented another Redditor. "That's so beautiful." 

"Totally shopping for some native anchor plants this weekend then going to see if I can see strategically seed around them to test the workload!" wrote one user. "Thanks for the info — yours is gorgeous!"

Adding native plants to your garden is a simple way to save money and time on lawn maintenance. Native plant lawns require less consistent watering and upkeep. Each year, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control when you switch to a native plant yard.

Even adding native plants to part of your lawn can save you time on lawn maintenance. Unlike grass lawns, native plants do not require the use of gas-powered lawn mowers for upkeep. As a result, growing native plants helps to reduce your carbon footprint by decreasing the amount of harmful pollutants that end up contributing to the globe's rising temperatures. 

Native plants also support the local ecosystem by encouraging biodiversity and attracting key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. The more pollinators visit your garden, the more your plants will grow. 

Redditors were amazed by the thriving group of native plants

"This is gorgeous," wrote one user. 

"Wow! That's a great looking hellstrip. That's an advertisement for Senecio for sure, it's outshining the poppies which isn't easy," commented another Redditor. 

