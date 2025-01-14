Homeowner sparks envy with aerial photo of 'lush' backyard: 'This is the best garden I've ever seen'

A stunning garden transformation is dropping jaws on Reddit. A user in the subreddit r/GardeningUK shared an aerial view of their backyard in a post titled "Not much colour yet, but everything's woken up."

The post has hundreds of comments, with other gardeners admiring the greenery, curved path, and whimsical layout.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said the garden follows an informal cottage style, describing it in the comments as "a bit like an allotment with stuff planted at random rather than neat rows, but with extra flowers."

Besides the beauty, the garden is impressively sustainable. The homeowner uses sand to improve clay soil drainage and plans to edge the path with creeping thyme, a native plant that's low maintenance and great for pollinators.

This gorgeous backyard is a reminder that low-maintenance gardening is both accessible and rewarding. Planting native species, creating natural paths with bricks or stones, and incorporating ground covers such as clover or buffalo grass can reduce maintenance, cut water usage, and support local wildlife.

For homeowners looking to start small, xeriscaping, or landscaping specifically meant to save water, is a fantastic option. By focusing on natural materials, you can save money and time on upkeep while promoting a healthier ecosystem.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One user wrote: "It looks gorgeous! I love long and narrow gardens, especially if you can't see all the way to the far end."

Another commenter said: "I love the look of creeping thyme as ground cover. Clearly you've done well - your garden looks lush."

"This is the best garden I've ever seen on this sub, absolutely gorgeous and inviting, excellent design and execution," a third commenter added.

Using native plants and sustainable practices can improve your garden while supporting a healthier ecosystem. Approaches such as switching to a natural lawn and rewilding your yard show how small changes can make a meaningful impact on the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.