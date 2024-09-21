Homeowner shares before-and-after photos detailing alternative lawn transformation: 'We're loving how it's turning out'

"Natural foliage is always so much more interesting to look at."

Say goodbye to monoculture lawns and hello to labors of love — r/NoLawns is a subreddit dedicated to ditching grass and embracing native plant lawns. One Redditor made the switch several years ago and shared photos of the transition.

From letting the lawn die and smothering weeds to spreading mulch and planting native plants, this yard has come quite far.

"This year everything has been filling in and getting more mature … We're loving how it's turning out," the Redditor wrote. "There's a bit of weeding to do … but we don't mind because now our yard is ALIVE -- so many bees and butterflies!"

The final photo shows a stunning front yard with native plants, stone walkways, and a Navajo willow. The end result may be different than the native lawns you usually see, like this lush and vibrant backyard garden. This yard remodel is xeriscaping, which focuses on drought tolerance.

For residents in arid zones, xeriscaping can save a ton of money in the long run, as you reduce or eliminate the need for watering and other maintenance. According to the National Geographic Society, "supporters of xeriscaping say it can reduce water use by 50 or 75 percent … houses that chose xeriscaping saved 120 gallons of water a day."

Even non-xeriscaped native plant lawns will save water, time, and money. Native plants are biologically designed to thrive in their native environment, meaning you'll spend less time watering, mowing, and fertilizing.

While a monoculture lawn doesn't offer any environmental benefits, a native plant or another type of natural lawn like clover or buffalo grass certainly does. Native lawns reduce air, water, and noise pollution, provide food and shelter for local wildlife, and support pollinators like bees and butterflies. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners to reap these benefits.

Commenters loved to see this unique xeriscaped yard.

"This is absolutely fabulous! The three year transformations give me hope," one user said.

"Natural foliage is always so much more interesting to look at," another user commented.

