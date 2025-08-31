Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Amazing progress'

"Love the pics of the new residents."

Breathtaking photos posted to the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening document one gardener's yard transformation from a previous plot of parched grass to a native oasis sprawling with vital pollinators.

"A little less than one year from nothing useful for the critters to a whole lot more," wrote the OP.

The results are nothing less than marvelous.

The OP included photos of new residents within the garden, including monarch butterflies — whose populations are in severe decline — to garden snakes. These new neighbors for the gardener reflect a healthy, functioning ecosystem.

Native gardens have grown in popularity.

A New York Times article from the beginning of 2025 explained that the trend has come with a push from horticulturalists around the U.S., aiming to mitigate the heavy manicuring of lawns and let wildflowers and drought-resistant native shrubs grow.

The move was originally met with controversy, but after the COVID-19 pandemic led to many people spending more time in their gardens, the value of naturally cultivated lawns became a coveted appeal.

Now, groups like this subreddit have hundreds of thousands of gardeners who benefit not just from the beauty of native plants but from their money-saving properties too. Estimates suggest that homeowners can save hundreds in utility and maintenance bills annually.

Native gardens require less water, practically no mowing, and little maintenance, as they naturally adjust to their environment to be sustainable. When pollinators are attracted to the garden, this becomes even more viable.

Native gardeners are saving money and helping to reduce the negative impacts of invasive plants, water waste, and pollution.

Redditors praised the OP on their stunning garden transformation.

"Amazing progress, thank you for sharing!" wrote one. "Love the pics of the new residents."

Another wrote, "The brick wall really makes the whole thing stand out even more! Beautiful work!"

