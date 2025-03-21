$1.6 million car features Tesla-level tech with Mercedes-Benz luxury: 'Why not both?'

Electric vehicles are no longer a sci-fi dream of the future — but they can still look like they are.

In a TikTok posted by Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie), we get a rare glimpse at a one-of-a-kind luxury vehicle.

"Are we driving a Mercedes or a Tesla today? Why not both?" the caption read.

The car, a Mercedes 300 SL Tesla, has the features of a Tesla combined with the luxury of a Mercedes-Benz. "It's a Tesla Model 3 on the inside," complete with a beautiful teal interior, touchscreen, wireless charger, and more that comes with the EV, which is ordinarily a best-seller but is beginning to face sales difficulties with Tesla sales dropping around the world.

The "futuristic interior" of the trunk also lights up at night. The EV, which also features self-driving capabilities, comes in at $1.6 million.

"I love love love that interior color!" one commenter wrote. "Now I wish I was rich."

Even with the designated luxury of this Mercedes 300 SL Tesla, electric vehicles come in many different classes for every budget.

According to CBS News, the average price of an electric vehicle has dropped by 15% since 2022. While the initial price of an EV may be slightly higher than a traditional gas-powered car, drivers can save thousands on fuel and maintenance each year. Coltura reported that drivers who commute daily, live in rural areas, or travel frequently could save up to $5,000 a year on fuel and maintenance.

These savings can add up over time to make EVs more affordable than gas-engine vehicles, and electric vehicles help eliminate harmful pollution that contributes to warmer temperatures and weather disasters. According to Earth.org, if all cars became electric, we could reduce global pollution by 20%.

This partnership isn't the first time Tesla has worked with another company to promote efficiency and technology in its vehicles. Honda and Tesla partnered to bring their EV charging capabilities to Honda vehicles.

Tesla also worked with tech companies Samsung and Apple. Partnerships, like the one with Mercedes, can help bring affordable and efficient technology to more EVs.

Commenters shared their awe of the Mercedes 300 SL Tesla.

"This is just so freaking cool!" one wrote.

"It's gorgeous," said another.

"You're going to see a lot more of these types of build on Tesla technology," another commenter wrote.

