Homeowner warned after sharing photo of major landscaping issue: 'Not a good idea'

"[It] is using them."

by Misty Layne
One Redditor discovered that mulch volcanoes could cause a tree to grow a secondary root system.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Far too many gardeners place mulch volcanoes around their trees. Unfortunately, this form of mulching can be incredibly harmful to trees, sometimes causing them to grow a secondary root system, as one Redditor discovered. 

Posting in the r/Landscaping subreddit, a Reddit user shared a photo of a tree base that features roots above the ground.

The original poster said, "Secondary root system d/t volcano. What do we think about tackling the girdling roots with a grinder?"

Other Redditors were not impressed with the idea. 

"I wouldn't use a grinder […]," one person said.

Another replied, "Grinding the roots is not a good idea. The tree is using them."

The mulch volcano already caused enough damage, and using a grinder could indeed cause further damage to this tree. In the case of removing girdling roots, it's always best to consult an arborist before making any moves. 

Avoiding mulch volcanoes goes a long way in keeping trees healthy, as well. The main issue with this type of mulching is that covering a tree's roots with excess mulch prevents the tree from getting enough oxygen. When that happens, trees will sometimes create a secondary root system to consume more oxygen.

Essentially, using that much mulch is not only wasting money, but also costing you more money. You'll most likely end up needing to heal or remove your tree. 

The tree isn't the only thing suffering in this scenario either. A dying tree can negatively impact the environment around it. 

Using plants from your garden as compost or placing native plants around the tree's base are much more helpful actions. Native plants improve soil health, prevent erosion, and add organic matter to the soil when they decompose. All of these help keep trees healthy. 

Additionally, by placing native plants in your yard, you can save time on maintenance and spend less money on water. These plants require little of either. 

Rewilding your lawn, especially around trees, will attract more wildlife including pollinators. More wildlife will improve your lawn's biodiversity while pollinators help safeguard human food supplies

And you don't have to completely revamp your outdoor space either. Even adding just a handful of native plants will have you and your trees reaping the benefits.

x