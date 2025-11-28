Homeowner warned after sharing photo of serious issue in front yard: 'Get all of that off as soon as possible'

A Redditor sought advice on how to approach resolving an issue with the trees in their front yard, taking a photo and sharing it on the r/LandscapingTips subreddit.

"I have three trees that were planted a year ago in my yard. The center one looks half dead, half thriving. What should I do about it? Is the whole thing going to die? Do I need to trim the dead part?" they ask in the post, which highlights the problem commenters were quick to point out: mulch volcanoes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite their recent popularity, mulch volcanoes are often more detrimental to the health and safety of your yard than you might expect. For one, they are a waste of money due to the massive amounts of mulch that are dumped onto trees.

While mulch is often good for tree soil, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing, and mulch volcanoes are the perfect example of this.

The excess mulch can cause myriad issues for the tree, including trapping moisture to make the tree rot, as well as essentially suffocating the roots due to a lack of air circulation in the soil.

"It is very detrimental to trees and especially young ones. Get all of that off as soon as possible. That issue can also weaken the tree and make them susceptible to other issues," one user warned.

"The root flare of the tree (the widest part of the base where the roots begin) is supposed to be at or just above the soil line, otherwise the tree is prone to decay and stress," wrote another user.

Instead of investing in large amounts of mulch and perpetuating this harmful trend, the most effective and cost-efficient method for maintaining a healthy garden is to invest in a natural lawn.

In addition to finding a suitable mulch to spread evenly among your trees and plants, rewilding your yard with native species from your area will save you time, money, and stress.

Native plants often require very little maintenance because they have adapted to the local climate patterns of your area, saving you water and ensuring your soil remains healthy for consistent growth.

They also help to attract pollinators that help support the local food supply and keep the cycle running.

