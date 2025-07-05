Homeowner uncovers major issue with seemingly harmless landscaping method: 'I realize this is bad'

"Thank you all for your input."

"Mulch volcanoes" are a common gardening mistake, but if you catch them in time, you can save your tree.

A Reddit user took to the subreddit r/arborists, posting a picture of their tree to gain insight from fellow lawn lovers on how to right the wrong of their mulch volcano.

The user wrote, "I have mulch volcanoes around all my trees. After reading multiple threads I realize this is bad. I've pulled back the bark per this picture, is this far enough?"

One user responded, "Looks good to me. You could make the circumference of the mulch ring bigger if you wanted, but the depth of the mulch and the distance from the trunk look totally fine."

Mulch volcanoes refer to high mounds of mulch around the base of a tree, which can cause excessive moisture to get locked in, making the tree rot and killing the trunk's cells.

"As the cells become damaged, they are not able to perform their duties, which include gas exchange and moving food through the plant, just to name a few," an article by Leaf and Limb detailed.

The internet is riddled with people preaching the importance of stopping mulch volcanoes. One lawn expert walked around his area, pointing out where mulch was piled too high around the trunk, in turn suffocating trees, potentially killing them.

A landscape designer also went online to share the lengthy downsides to over-mulching — not only is the tree's life at risk, but the unnecessary mulch is money down the drain.

After taking the useful advice from fellow Reddit arborists, the OP updated the thread saying, "Thank you all for your input. We are trying to establish rows of cherry trees along each side of the driveway, however, they keep dying. I now suspect we are burying them too deep!"

On top of avoiding mulch volcanoes, a good way to keep your lawn happy and healthy is to employ a natural lawn. By using native growing grass and other plants, not only will your lawn contribute to the surrounding ecosystem, but you can save a ton of money on water and fertilizers, helping the local pollinators and your bank account.

