Homeowner shares photo of HOA's devastating mistake: 'So disappointing'

People on Facebook were just as angry.

It's one thing for a homeowners association to be picky about your lawn. It's another thing entirely when they start wasting your money to actively kill the neighborhood trees. Unfortunately, that's not a joke.

An incident blew up in a community Facebook group after a homeowner named Ralph Robbins had finally had enough.

Before his post, residents were already begging the HOA to stop piling massive mounds of mulch around the community's trees. It's a practice called "volcano mulching."

Robbins even said the HOA's new landscaping manager admitted it's a terrible idea that would waste "many thousands of dollars."

So, problem solved, right? Nope.

Photo Credit: Facebook

Photo Credit: Facebook

Robbins' post included a photo of the many bags of fresh mulch that 18-wheeler trucks dropped off at the neighborhood's clubhouse. There are also pictures of the giant mulch mounds themselves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

What's the big deal with a little extra mulch? It's a slow-motion tree killer.

According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, these "mulch volcanoes" are a huge waste of money. They're also actively unhealthy for the tree because they trap moisture against the trunk and suffocate the roots. This can lead to disease and root rot.

A gardener on TikTok put it perfectly with a simple tip: "Think doughnut and not volcano."

But it sometimes seems like HOAs and bad landscaping go hand in hand. Another HOA showed used heat-trapping rocks that basically cooked tree roots. And in yet another case, contractors just left newly planted trees to die, still tied up in their burlap sacks.

Fortunately, there are way cheaper, smarter options for tree care.

Instead of spending a fortune killing trees, a natural lawn can provide a world of benefits. Plants like clover or native grasses save a ton of time and money. They create a yard that's actually good for the bees and butterflies we need for our food supply as well.

People on Facebook were just as angry.

"It seems this is the 'best' we can do with HOA $$$ So disappointing," one user commented.

Another asked what homeowners could do to fight back.

Robbins gave them a solid piece of advice, replying that local TV stations often have consumer reporters who "like doing HOA abuse stories. Fox26 has been very active in Fosters Ridge."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.