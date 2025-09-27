Passerby shares photo of disturbing landscaping issue outside local mall: 'Looks so wrong'

A Canadian Redditor noticed something very wrong at their local mall and shared a photo of it to the r/arborists community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo they shared showed two trees planted along a sidewalk with mulch piled up high around the trunk. These piles are known as "mulch volcanoes," and they can do more harm than good.

For one, the mulch can create a moist environment that wears through the bark and provides an opportunity for infection. It also creates a great home for pests that may further endanger the tree.

The biggest issue is that mulch this high covers a tree's root flare. The roots of a tree naturally spread out at the base of a tree where it meets the ground. This root flare is a vital point of oxygen exchange.

By smothering it with excessive mulch, root growth can expand into the mulch in order to find air. As the trunk continues to grow, these roots can strangle the trunk. Girdling roots like this are very serious threats to tree health.

While some may appreciate the aesthetics more than the risks, trees provide vital contributions to urban environments. Through shade and transpiration, they help combat heat island effects. Their root systems retain soil, which helps stop erosion and can improve drainage during flood conditions.

Fully mature trees are key for sequestering atmospheric carbon and improving local air quality. They're even good for mental health. One study suggested that trees in the U.K. generate $4.5 billion in benefits annually.

It's for all of these reasons that professionals detest mulch volcanoes. And the Reddit community was flabbergasted to see them in the original poster's photo too.

"what gets me is that the right way intuitively looks and feels right. and the wrong way looks so wrong but they do it anyway," said one commenter.

"This requires spreading mulch at night. Resist volcanoes!" suggested a guerilla gardener.

