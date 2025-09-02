Expert issues warning over all-too-common landscaping mistake: 'Nothing can be done to correct it'

An assistant professor of entomology at Ohio State University offered tips — and constructive criticism — on ways gardeners use mulch.

Joe Boggs, whose biography states, "I focus on diagnosing landscape plant problems, including the detection and response to non-native insect pests," lauded the common landscaping product's abilities to benefit trees and plants.

In addition to its aesthetic qualities, mulch keeps soil temperatures and moisture levels steady while controlling weeds. "Organic mulch may be the single most important component in healthy, sustainable Ohio landscape ecosystems," he wrote.

But there's one important "horticultural horror" to avoid — the dreaded mulch volcano. This is when mulch is piled up in a conical shape around a tree. These huge piles of mulch not only cost home gardeners and landscapers significantly more money because of their excessive volume, but they also wreak havoc on trees.

Mulch volcanoes cause issues like stem girdling, "a nonreversible condition," according to Boggs, where roots grow right at the base of the tree, restricting nutrients from properly reaching it and could eventually lead to its death. Unfortunately, as the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website explained, "nothing can be done to correct it."

Another common side effect of piling mulch around trees is that the tree will develop a secondary root system in the mulch above its primary root system. Eventually, the primary root system dies, and the tree relies on its secondary root system. The problem with that is that the secondary root system will emulate the limited shape of the mulch volcano, which reduces its access to water and nutrients.

Boggs explained that mulch rings should be no more than 2-3 inches deep and should be uniformly flat, not formed into small mounds, which can do a lot of damage to tree trunks.

Proper mulching techniques would make a great addition to a native lawn, as they would keep the plants healthier and more aerated. Combining the techniques of correct mulching and xeriscaping — designing a garden with as few irrigation needs as possible — could end up saving a homeowner money on water and maintenance.

Boggs illustrated the deadly "mulch volcano" issue with a character he dubs "The Grim Mulcher."

This "Monarch of the Mulch Malefactors" has one purpose. As a tree suffers the consequences of poor mulching technique and experiences other environmental stressors such as invasive insects, it will eventually need to be removed or replaced. "Of course," Boggs said, "that's the Grim Mulcher's ultimate plan."

