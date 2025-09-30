Homeowner warned after posting photo of questionable landscaping decision: 'This is a crime against nature'

"Most people here will question whether you're trolling us/baiting us."

A homeowner's recent landscaping job is drawing more side-eye than praise after they shared a photo in Reddit's r/arborists forum showing a brand-new tree surrounded by a towering "mulch volcano."

In the photo, an eastern white pine sits in what looks less like a tree bed and more like a mulch mountain. The original poster asked, "Should I fix the mulch around the base of the tree or is it ok?" — a question that quickly sparked strong opinions online.

For those unfamiliar, mulch volcanoes are piles of mulch heaped high around the base of a tree's trunk. While they might look tidy, experts warn that this common landscaping practice can do more harm than good.

Excess mulch holds moisture against the bark, creating a dark, damp environment where pests and fungi thrive. Experts point out that it also diverts water from the tree, which is the opposite of what proper mulching aims for. The tree will be deprived of oxygen, leading to roots that wrap around the trunk. Plus, too much mulch alters the soil's nutrient levels. Over time, the stress can kill the tree. And when trees suffer, so do the ecosystems and wildlife that rely on them.

As one commenter in the thread put it, "This is a crime against nature."

Mulch volcanoes are also a waste of time. Using more mulch than necessary wastes money, and replacing a dead tree costs more than applying mulch correctly in the first place. A better approach is to spread mulch in a flat, even disk about two to four inches deep, keeping it pulled back from the trunk.

In addition to proper mulching, there are other eco-friendly landscaping options that can save homeowners time and money. These include using native plants and ground cover like clover and buffalo grass, as well as techniques like xeriscaping. Plus, native plants support pollinators — the tiny workers that keep our food supply thriving. Even partially upgrading to a natural lawn can bring big benefits.

Commenters didn't hold back.

One user wrote, "I'd call and complain, make them come back and show them a picture of a root flare. I'd also ask for a certified arborist."

Another added, "Yes, this is so much mulch that most people here will question whether you're trolling us/baiting us."

Others chimed in with some practical advice: "You don't want anything piled against the trunk and the mulch layer should be 1-4 inches thick."

