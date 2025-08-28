Homeowner shares photo of upsetting landscaping issue in front yard: 'I'm hoping there's something I can do'

"I'm surprised the tree lasted as long as it did."

A gardener was distraught after a simple mulching mistake led to the death of a stunning sumac tree.

As the sumac tree stayed bare throughout the spring season, a homeowner asked the experts on r/arborists if their tree could be saved, or if it was too far gone.

"I'm hoping there's something I can do to save this, and would also like to know which part(s) of the process might have caused this, so I can do better in the future," they wrote.

The tree had been thriving for years, but it's likely the homeowner made a common — and fatal — mistake by creating a mulch volcano within the surrounding pavers.

Piling mulch around the base of a tree, referred to as a mulch volcano, is often done by lazy landscapers or unknowing homeowners. Mulch can be a beneficial addition to your yard and garden, but you have to be careful.

Mulch is excellent at storing moisture, but excess moisture can lead to root rot and fungi growth, while root girdling can occur if the roots can't access water or essential nutrients.

The loss of a tree has an emotional, financial, and environmental impact. Trees can be costly to replace, especially for larger, older trees, which can cost thousands of dollars. If the tree isn't replaced, its impact on the environment is significant.

One average-sized 50-year-old oak tree, for example, produces nearly 100 tons of oxygen, stores 35 tons of carbon, and evaporates nearly 6,000 gallons of water, per 8BillionTrees' tree value calculator.

It's unfortunate the homeowner was unable to save the sumac, but they now have the knowledge to prevent it from happening again.

Commenters highlighted a few different reasons the tree could have died, but most agreed that the tree was dead.

"Looks like you buried the root flare," one user pointed out.

"I'm surprised the tree lasted as long as it did with pavers and rocks inhibiting the roots near its base," another Redditor wrote. "The tree has been slowly dying since all that was done."

A third user believed it could've been caused by fungus, saying, "Whatever fungus caused those cankers is what killed your tree."

