Experts issue warning against damaging landscaping practice found across US: 'It's an epidemic'

A common landscaping mistake is taking over neighborhoods across the U.S., and concerned gardeners are sounding the alarm on social media. In a Facebook post, Bracy's Nursery, a Louisiana wholesale center, calls out a landscaping error that is damaging trees and draining homeowners' wallets. The culprit? Mulch volcanoes.

"Here is a post we have shared before … rehabilitation of an over-mulched oak tree. GO OUT with MULCH … do not GO UP with MULCH … the tree will thank you," wrote Bracy's.

In the post, Bracy's shares a series of photos showing towering mounds of mulch piled high against tree trunks — what horticulturists and other experts call "mulch volcanoes." While it might look tidy, this technique can be devastating. Excess mulch traps moisture against the bark, leading to rot, disease, and even tree death. It prevents oxygen from reaching roots and encourages shallow root growth, weakening the tree's stability.

Mulch volcanoes can be a waste of time and money. Excessive mulch is costly, and if the tree does become stressed, hiring a professional to do "surgery" like the photo shows can also set you back. If a tree completely dies, the costs accrued by removal or replacement can be significant.

One simple solution Bracy's recommended is to go out, not up with mulch — meaning to spread the mulch in a wider area out from the tree rather than piling it up in a thick mound.

To fix a tree that has already been affected, experts recommend pulling mulch away from the base of the tree and spreading it evenly in a wide, shallow layer — usually no more than about two to four inches deep.

"I cringe when I see these mulch mounds around a tree," one commenter on the post wrote.

"Even professional landscapers do this — because it's easier to dump mulch rather than spread it outward," another commenter said.

"It's an epidemic," said yet another.

"I did not know you could save a tree once it's over mulched! That's great," one thankful commenter said.

Avoiding mistakes like mulch volcanoes is just one way homeowners can rethink common mistakes in landscaping. More often than not, less is more. Conventional landscaping tactics are not always the best practices for your lawn. An ideal way to maximize your resources of space, time, water, and money is by upgrading to a natural lawn and inviting native plants into your yard.

Rewilding all or part of a traditional lawn with low-maintenance, eco-friendly alternatives — such as native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — can cut down on water bills, save time on yard work, and support local pollinators. Healthier pollinator populations protect our food supply and contribute to a more resilient ecosystem.

