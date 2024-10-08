Homeowner warned after sharing photo of tree in yard: 'What would you do?'

In landscaping, not everything that looks pretty is actually safe for plants and trees. And one amateur gardener was deterred from making a potentially deadly decision for their tree when they sought advice from the subreddit r/landscaping.

They shared a photo of a tree that had been encircled with paving stones and featured mulch at the base.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What would you do with this area around the tree?" they asked, referring to the large visible root network extending above the mulch. "The massive roots from this tree and the one behind it stop grass from successfully growing. [Any] suggestions as to what I could do to improve the look?"

Instead of giving advice about adding flowers or installing plants, most commenters jumped in with another kind of suggestion: Clear the pavers and mulch.

"Remove the stones. Create a wider tree ring without heaping mulch over the root zone," one person advised. "2.5" depth is all you need without it coming up against the trunk. … The sandy soils heaped with wood mulch can bring thirsty roots to the surface."

Another echoed their sentiment, saying: "Avoid making a mulch volcano. … You don't want any mulch or soil in contact with the trunk above the root flare (where the tree widens a little bit above the roots)."

Gardeners such as the OP often assume that it makes no difference whether mulch is piled low or high, but it can actually be critical in determining the survival of plants.

In theory, mulch can help protect delicate roots from weather and exposure as well as help suffocate weed growth. But in reality, many gardeners have turned away from that strategy, as it can easily suppress the growth of plants and even healthy trees.

Instead, gardeners can allow their plants to flourish without weeds by adopting safer methods, such as hand removal and the use of chemical-free herbicides.

But where a landscaper does want to include mulch, certain options are much safer for the environment.

"Use a fluffy mulch like pine straw or grade A Cypress to avoid suffocating the tree," one person suggested.

