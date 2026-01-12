Passerby shares video after spotting concerning scene in local cemetery: 'I don't think this is right'

Far too many gardeners and landscapers are still into mulch volcanoes, even though this landscaping method is horrendously bad for trees.

TikTok user Baphomet Flowers (@baphometflowers), while on a walk through a cemetery, saw a large mulch volcano and posted a video questioning the method.

He says, "I don't think this is right. I don't think this is what you're supposed to do with trees. Can somebody explain to me?"

Other TikTok users chimed in with their thoughts on the practice.

"You're right, it's a problem for the tree. This creates a situation where moisture is trapped against the bark and contributes to rot and air exchange issues," explained one person.

Another TikToker commented, "can't believe so many landscaping companies are still doing this."

Mulch volcanoes, where mulch is piled up high around the base of a tree, can cause immense damage to trees and even cause them to die.

The primary concern with this type of mulching is that all the excess mulch piled over the tree's roots prevents them from getting enough oxygen. As a result, secondary root systems can form and end up strangling the tree. Additionally, mulch volcanoes prevent trees from getting all the nutrients they need.

Plus, piling up that much mulch is a waste of money, since it's not even needed. Mulch volcanoes will also almost always end with one needing to remove extra roots or pay to have the tree removed, which can be costly.

The cemetery's landscapers would have been much better off planting native plants around the tree's base, as these plants add organic matter to the soil, improving soil health and aiding in tree growth. The same method works for home gardeners, too.

Plus, using native plants requires less water, which can lower water bills, and because these plants need little maintenance, time is saved that otherwise would have been spent doing yard work.

Rewilding around tree bases is beneficial, but rewilding an entire garden bed or lawn will go far in attracting wildlife and pollinators. Pollinators increase the efficiency of pollination, helping protect human food crops and making these creatures vital to our ecosystems.

Even planting a native grass, such as buffalo grass, around the base of a tree could have improved the situation here. Likewise, adding a common native plant, like clover, to a garden is simple and will yield benefits for gardeners.

As for this tree, there was good news, as Baphomet Flowers mentioned in the comments that they went back and saved it.

